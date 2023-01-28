Telangana Government up the ante over illegal constructions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Construction of unauthorised structures is an issue that the government seems to be fighting for to put an end to it. Illegal buildings haven been sprouting at a rapid pace in various parts of the city. The city's East zone has become a hub of illegal constructions under political influence. Although laws and demolition campaigns have helped to shed light on such constructions, their developers are responsible for causing financial loss, and a life threat to the habitants.

Following the fire accident at Minister's road in Secunderabad last week, based on the recommendations of a high-level committee constituted by the State government, action against 25,000 illegal buildings in the city will be taken. "GHMC had instructed all the circle zone officers to identify unauthorised structures in their respective circles and issue a notice to the building owners. Following the government instructions, the civic body would be pulling down the illegal structures," said a senior officer at GHMC.

As per sources, the officers are surveying for such constructions across L B Nagar, Serilingampally, Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally which has more than 1,000 unauthorised buildings. At least 7,000 to 8,000 illegal constructions are coming up every year in GHMC limits while applications for building permits average 11,000 to 12,000 annually. The planning department permits only 4,000 structures.

According to GHMC, as per the applications received under the building regularisation scheme, L B Nagar circle is the hub of illegal construction in the city as they received more than 22,000 applications for the scheme, followed by Khairtabad with 15,000 and Kukatpally with 14,000 applications under building regularisation scheme. Moreover, the GHMC receives 350-400 complaints in a month in each circle for the unauthorised structures, illegal basements, encroachments and various others.

Sources said "Under the influence of leaders and politicians the construction in the east zone is going at a rapid pace, along with other places like Uppal, L B Nagar, Nagole, Bahadurguda. With permission for G+2 and G+3, they are raising extra floors of five or six with basements without proper permissions."

Asif Hussain, a social activist said there are several encroachments and people are illegally raising additional floors over their buildings. Even in densely populated neighborhoods, no setbacks or open space were left which is required around any structure or building as per norms. "Even after several complaints to GHMC, nothing has been done, constructions are on at a fast pace. It seems that the civic authorities and local leaders have joined hands to promote illegal construction," he added.

Another activist Mohammed Ahmed pointed out that in December 2022, he filed an RTI to furnish the details regarding the unauthorised constructions and the permission recorded during the year 2017 and 2022 in Circle-14 Goshamahal. However, the officials failed to furnish the details citing various reasons. It was mentioned that the request for following details was rejected.