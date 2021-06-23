Telangana government writes letter to KRMB against AP projects

Hyderabad: In a move to intensify the fight against Andhra Pradesh over 'illegal' projects on river Krishna, the Telangana Government shot off a letter to KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) demanding to stop the brisk progress of works at Rayalaseema Lift irrigation System ( RLIS) and the upgradation of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to draw Rs 80,000 cusecs from the foreshore of Srisaliam Reservoir. The government also found fault with the KRMB for not taking action against the neighbouring state.

In a letter to KRMB Chairman J Chandrashekhar Iyer, State Special Chief Secretary Rajan Kumar said that the AP government has taken up the projects against the NGT ( national green tribunal) order issued recently, in which the AP was asked to halt the works immediately . ' The Board also failed to ensure that the NGT orders are followed. There is also no action by the KRMB in sending a fact finding committee as directed by the NGT to ascertain the progress of the works. " As per section -85(8)(d) of AP reorganisation act , 2014, it is the responsibility of the KRMB to restrain AP from proceeding with the illegal construction of RLIS works and enhancement of the Srisailam Right Main canal other related works. IN the lines with the same, the union ministry of Jal Shakti has already directed AP government not to proceed with the project without submitting the DPRS before the board and getting their appraisal done", the Telangana Irrigation official pointed out in the letter. He requested the board to take immediate and effective steps to stop the illegal projects and protect the genuine and legitimate claims of Telangana on river Krishna water.