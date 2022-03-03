Telangana govt. to provide free water supply to Secunderabad cantonment

As assured, the government will provide free drinking water supply to the Secundrabad Cantonment Board which has a total of 31,745 water connections.



In a statement, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development(MA&UD) department said that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board will receive 20,000 litres of free drinking water every month.

The scheme is applicable from February 1 to all domestic slum categories, domestic households and multi-storeyed buildings. The The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said that the arrears of demand raised Rs 34.17 crore up to December 2021 and the bill to be raised for the month of January should be paid by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to HMWSSB.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that in spite of the govenrment's increased expenditure, the chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao decided to implement the free drinking water scheme in cantonment for the benefit of the poor families.