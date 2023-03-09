Telangana govt's goal is to empower women: Edu Min

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that the State government, under the leadership of CM K Chandra Shekar Rao, is working towards women empowerment. She participated in the International Women's Day celebrations organized under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Municipal Corporation in the Maheshwaramconstituency on Wednesday.

On the occasion, female corporators, co-option members, and women staff working in police and medical departments were felicitated.

Later, the minister said that Telangana state is emerging as a women welfare state with the schemes introduced during the nine-year regime of Chief Minister KCR with the aim of upliftment and empowerment of women in the State. She stated that the State government and KCR are protecting the girl child by implementing the schemes. Forwomen in urban and rural areas, the state government is providing interest-free loans of more than 750 crores. Under the Abhyahastam scheme,CM showed his sincerity towards women's development by distributing 546 crore cheques to the beneficiaries. Mirpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Durgadeep Lal Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Thigala Vikram Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Nageshwar, and others participated in this programme.