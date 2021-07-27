Telangana High Court asks government details of cinema ticket price hike

Hyderabad : The Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard a case on increasing ticket prices in cinema theaters across the State. It sought to know details of steps taken to increase the price of cinema tickets after State's bifurcation.

The court instructed the Cinematography and Home Ministries and officials concerned to submit details about the related steps.

The government counsel informed that a committee was formed and a decision was taken to hike the ticket charges. The court directed the counsel to submit all details of the committee report and file a counter.

When the counsel informed the Cinematography Minister has taken a call in this regard, the court adjourned the case for four weeks.

The government convened a meeting with the Film Chamber team recently. After chairing a meeting, Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav said, "The government gave its green signal to increase the parking rates in single screen theaters in the city and the State." The Minister also said that issues of the theatre workers on their wages would be sorted out.