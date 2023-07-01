Telangana is one of leading States in adopting energy conservation measures: CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said Telangana is one of the leading States in adopting energy conservation measures and the State government is aimed at promoting the energy efficiency appliances and conservation measures to the public usage

The State level steering committee meeting on energy transition in Telangana met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari here on Saturday.

The main objective of the meeting is to develop and implement carbon emission intensity reduction roadmap of the State and to transfer from convention to non-conventional energy.

The Chief Secretary said the cumulative capacity of renewable energy in the State is 6335 MW and Telangana is one of the leading States in the country to adopt renewables in its energy mix. Renewable energy adoption has increased from 9.8% in FY 23 to 14.1% (energy terms) in FY 24, she said.

The share of renewable energy in terms of installed capacity is around 25 per cent. Telangana is one of the leading States in adopting energy conservation measures and it aims to promote the Energy Efficiency Appliances and Conservation measures to the public usage, Santhi Kumari said.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the MD TSREDCO to come out with a specific proposal duly identifying the village and mandal wise location for providing lands to TSREDCO for installation of EV Charging stations.

Special Chief Secretary Energy Sunil Sharma stated that the Telangana State Solar Policy 2015- issued in 2015 with the promotional benefits and incentives to encourage the generation of solar power.

He requested that necessary instructions should be issued to all the Government departments mandating to install Solar roof top systems through TSREDCO. Likewise, instructions should be issued for mandating solar roof tops for residential and commercial and linking to building permission at all Municipalities and ULBs of the State.

The meeting also discussed formation of the State Level Committee on Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation" (SATAT) for promotion and implementation of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) projects as per the Guidelines of the Government of India.

The committee felt the need for issuing policy for promotion on Waste to Energy projects in the state for effective management of Municipal Solid Waste in the state.

Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary PR Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transport Commissioner Buddha Prakash Jyoti, TSREDCO MD Janaiah and other officials attended the meeting.