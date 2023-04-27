Telangana: Jawan allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad

A jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver in Begumpet of on Thursday. The incident took place at Chikoti Garden in Begumpet, Secunderabad on Thursday morning.



The deceased has been identified as Devender Kumar of Chhattisgarh and is working under CRPF IG Maheshchandra Ladda.



It is alleged that Devender seems to have committed suicide over love affair. The police took the body to Gandhi Hospital, registered a case and started investigation.