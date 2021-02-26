Telangana: Man held for spreading fake on collapse of Hyderabad's Balanagar flyover

A man was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday for spreading fake news on social media saying that Balanagar-Jeedimetla flyover in Hyderabad had collapsed. The police who came across the fake video later verified that the video was shot two years ago when the flyover at Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh collapsed.

In the flyover crash in Uttar Pradesh, around 18 people were killed in the mishap.





Video in social media circulation does not pertain to balanagar flyover site pic.twitter.com/oTfQ1dqqKt — HMDA (@HMDA_Gov) February 24, 2021

On Wednesday, the video claiming to be of Balanagar video being collapsed went viral on social media platforms. The man, Srinivas who shared the news was taken into custody. He said that he circulated the video without knowing its authenticity. Another 17 persons who shared the video were also identified, the police said.

The police said that they would register cases against people who spread such misformation which creates panic among the people.