Telangana Mazdoor Union terms attitude of RTC top brass vindictive

Kharmanghat: Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) conducted its Central Committee meeting here on Tuesday. About 1,200 RTC employees from various districts, including large number of women employees, attended the meeting. The meeting unanimously condemned dictatorial methods adopted by RTC management. The meeting also condemned unilateral increase of work hours and reducing OT hours.

TMU alleged that many employees were not given duties as about 1,000 buses were removed from the fleet. The meeting condemned the harassment of employees by the management. They also discussed the state government's decision to postpone union elections for two years and signature campaign against unions.

Speaking to media, Ashwathama Reddy, general secretary of TMU, demanded the state government to conduct secret ballot to know employees' opinion regarding unions. He alleged that the management had been forcing employees to sign against unions.