Telangana no to Godavari, Cauvery linking

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana is likely to oppose the Union government's proposal to take up Godavari– Cauvery linking project at the Chief Ministers' meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti minister Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat on October 28.

The virtual conference would be attended by the chief ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra , Odisha , Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Centre organised the meeting to seek the support of all partner states to construct the Godavari – Cauvery link projects estimated at the cost of nearly Rs 80,000 crore. The Union Ministry has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to lift 250 tmc ft of Godavari waters for the project and sent the DPR to all stakeholder states to seek their opinion and suggestions last year.

Official sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will explain the challenges Telangana was facing in the utilisation of Godavari water. The State requires 250 tmc ft of water which is not available at Icchampally where the link project construction is proposed to be taken up. The TS government insists that no existing project on Godavari should face water shortage on account of the proposed link project.

The Centre has promised to provide irrigation facilities to 7.09 lakh acres in old Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda district. But the diversion of Godavari water from the existing projects would badly affect irrigation facilities and also drinking water needs in Telangana. "Without addressing the concerns of Telangana, the state government cannot give its consent to the project,'' a senior irrigation official said.

The government feels that the Central Water Commission should conduct a detailed study on the availability of water in Godavari as the States have been allocated their share for irrigation and drinking needs.

Once the project is taken up, States would lose their right on the share of allocated water and this issue should be addressed on a priority basis, officials said. Moreover, it also requires a huge chunk of land to construct the link project.

The impact of such a project on the canals and lift schemes constructed on the Godavari also needs to be thoroughly examined, the government feels.