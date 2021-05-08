Telangana: Officials Lay Off 20 Employees From Nehru Zoological Park

Telangana: The covid-19 pandemic has taken away many lives and is also making many other families suffer from financial issues. Off late, 20 people lost their jobs at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Authorities fired 20 people who were working as battery vehicle drivers at the zoo. Ever since the introduction of pollution-free battery vehicles at the zoo, visitors have been roaming free, riding in battery vehicles in the zoo. With the zoo getting closed due to the Corona second wave, they are now out of employment. Zoo officials ordered that, no one should come to their duties until the zoo gets re-opened.

But the employees are demanding the Zoo officials to pay six-months salary according to the rules. But the officials are not responding to their request. The outsourcing employees are urging the government and the Minister of Forests to respond immediately to support them.



Covid infection of wild animals for the first time in the country has become alarming. In Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park, 8 lions were diagnosed with corona positive at the same time. Authorities say the lions contracted the corona due to the negligence of zoo staff. Eight lions have not been taking food at the zoo since the 24th of last month. They had symptoms like cold and cough and were tested positive for RTPCR. After the lions were diagnosed with a corona, even the zoo staff tested positive.



Coronavirus, which is showing its effect on humans, is now also showing its effect on animals. Concerns have been raised over the Covid attack on lions at the Nehru Zoological Park. Staff were tested after the symptoms came in and 30 were found to be positive. The virus also got spread in animals fast because they do not follow the Covid-19 ru