Telangana people gave me strength: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: The fighting spirit of Telangana people always makes me move forward, said Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing his party activists in Chevella on Saturday, an actor turned-politician firmly said that many made him scared while entering into politics, but Telangana people gave him the strength.

He said the move of Janasena in the political chess game was courageous, adding that he dared everything before entering politics.

He claimed that he owed to the people of Telangana for making him move with their spirit in all circumstances, expressing that a strong ideology is enough for politics.

Pawan said that he is ready to fight for those, who would strive for the people of Telangana.