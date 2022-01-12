Telangana records 1,920 Covid positive cases, two deaths

Hyderabad: The State on Tuesday recorded 1,920 Covid cases, a -5.2 per cent increase compared to January 10 with 83,153 tests conducted, taking the number of active cases to 16,496. It reported two deaths, taking the total toll to 4,045; and 417 recoveries.



According to the Health department media bulletin, 1,015 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 209 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 159 in Ranga Reddy districts.

Over 80,000 samples were examined on Tuesday, while results of 15,969 are awaited. The State also made good progress on Tuesday in terms of vaccination. So far it has vaccinated 20,35,3091 youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years of the 27,767,000 target population, with Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet leading in terms of inoculation.