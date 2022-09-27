Telangana Rifle Association elects new body

Hyderabad: The annual general body meeting and election (2022-2026) of the Telangana Rifle Association was held on Monday at Jubilee International Centre. At the outset, members were given a detailed presentation on the association's efforts for promoting shooting in various districts and to encourage and create awareness among youth to nurture new talent.

The association showcased its achievements in FY2021-22. All members applauded its contribution and leadership. President Amit Sanghi was present along with Gusti Noria, senior vice-president who appreciated general secretary J Kiran and his team for promoting and identifying hidden talent in rural areas. He lauded the old association members and welcomed new committee, appointed as per society laws.

P Amarender Reddy, a high court advocate, was appointed the returning officer. The National Rifle Association of India appointed Kalyan Singh Kapasiya as observer. The Telangana Olympic Association appointed M Ramakrishna as an observer; the Sports Authority of Telangana appointed Alexander Francis as an observer.

The newly elected members are:

Amit Sanghi (president), Gusti Noria (senior vice-president), Uday Pilani (vice-president), G Pratap Kumar (treasurer), J Kiran (general secretary, Dr. Sabir Ali Khan & Mohammed Wajid Khan (joint secretaries), J Prithvi Reddy, Bobbili Narsaiah, K Shravan Kumar, Dr. Vamsidhar Nali, Mohammed Mustafa Khan, Mohammed Hassan Shareef (all executive members).

In his message to members, Sanghi requested the State government to allocate and release funds to develop infrastructure at shooting ranges so as to enable shooters to participate in more numbers with basic facilities so that the Hyderabad shooting range can become a hub for conducting national games in future.