Telangana Rising initiatives kick off

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that the launch of four new schemes — Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, new ration cards, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa — aim to strengthen rural development and enhance the welfare framework in Telangana. The Chief Minister announced that the schemes would be launched in one village in every Mandal on Sunday, to celebrate the Republic Day.

According to the Chief Minister, while the schemes will be launched on Sunday, identifying the beneficiaries will continue until March. The benefits of Rythu Bharosa and Atmiya Bharosa will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts thereafter. He emphasised that despite the financial challenges inherited from the previous government, the state is committed to fulfilling its promises.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that all villages would be included in the schemes starting in February. He instructed officials to ensure the schemes were implemented without any irregularities and urged a zero-tolerance policy for those involved in malpractices.

Speaking to the media after a high-level meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy shared details about the implementation of the schemes. They confirmed that their respective departments had finalised the modalities to identify genuine beneficiaries and deliver benefits directly, without middlemen. Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the beneficiaries of Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa would be selected from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (NREGP) list.

Landless agricultural labourers who have worked for at least 20 days under the scheme will be eligible for financial assistance of `12,000 annually.

Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that individuals who had not applied for ration cards under the Praja Palana scheme could submit applications to the relevant authorities.

He reiterated that the eligibility criteria for new ration cards had been announced and that the issuance process would be ongoing, so there was no need for concern. He also mentioned that all ration card holders would receive fine-quality rice starting in March.