Telangana SEEEPC survey underway; over halfway mark achieved

Hyderabad: TheTelangana’s Social Economic Education Employment Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey, launched on November 6, has achieved significant progress with 58.3 per cent completion by Sunday.

According to officials, during the initial house-listing phase (November 6–8), 1,16,14,349 houses were listed. Following this, the detailed household enumeration began on November 9. Out of the total listed households, 67,72,246 houses have been surveyed so far.

The survey is proceeding smoothly across the State. The survey has achieved significant progress across districts, with Mulugu leading at 87.1 per cent completion, followed by Nalgonda at 81.4 per cent. Jangaon (77.6 per cent), Mancherial (74.8 per cent), and Peddapalli (74.3 per cent) have also shown commendable progress. GHMC trails with a completion rate of 38.3 per cent, reflecting the challenges of surveying densely populated regions. Overall, the State has surveyed over 67.72 lakh households out of the total 1.16 crore listed, showcasing steady advancement in this comprehensive.