Telangana sees uptick in tourist footfall

Highlights:

♦ The Corporation earned Rs 1.15 crore alone from boating at Tank Bund, which is said to be a record and Rs 2.64 crore through boating facilities at various places in the State

♦ There was 8.76 lakh hotel bookings during April and May this year

Hyderabad: After two years of slump, the domestic tourist footfall has increased in the major tourist attractions of the State as the State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) registered more bookings compared to previous year with almost 80 per cent occupancy in major corporation hotels.

The tourism sector had to face the big setback in the two years of Covid pandemic and according to the Corporation officials, the TSTDC too had to face difficult times with lack of funds making them difficult to even provide salaries to the staff. However, the situation improved after the second wave after people started travelling during the last three months.

According to the officials, the major attraction for the tourists from the State and the neighbouring State has been the inauguration of Yadadri temple and the Ramappa Temple, which was included in the list of World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

The rush of tourists has made the Corporation to fill up its coffers as hotels bookings and charges in the form of the recreational activities have increased. A senior official said that the Corporation earned Rs 1.15 crore alone from boating at Tank Bund, which is said to be a record.

Similarly, the Harita hotels of the Corporation have also seen an increase in bookings. The official said that there was 8.76 lakh hotel booking during April and May this year. The Corporation earned over Rs 2.64 crore through boating facilities at various places in the State. During these two months, hotel bookings were not less than 50 per cent and it was having over 80 per cent occupancy. Footfall was increased at places like Yadadri, Ramappa, Bhadrachalam, Laknavaram, Nagarjunsagar and others.

The Tourism Development Corporation Chairman U Srinivas Gupta said that people were confined to their homes during the last two years because of the the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, many are eager to visit religious places and recreational activities. The transport wing of the Corporation has also fetched good revenue. Thanks to the people visiting places like Tirupati, Shirdi and other places. The record collection from boating itself shows how people were eagered to go for recreational activities, he added.