Telangana sets pace for unprecedented development

RANGAREDDY: The Minister of Information, Civil Relations, Mines, and Underground Resources Patnam Mahender Reddy on Tuesday extolled Telangana’s remarkable journey of development, asserting that the State is advancing at a pace unparalleled in the country. He credited the State’s Information Technology (IT) Minister, K T Rama Rao, for transforming the Shabad area into an industrial powerhouse, bolstering its reputation on the national stage. He laid the foundation stone for a bridge project in Komarabanda village, Shabad mandal, funded with an allocation of Rs 5 crore. This infrastructure project is set to enhance connectivity and facilitate further development in the region.

He used the occasion to draw comparisons with other States, particularly those ruled by Congress and BJP. He questioned whether these States have initiatives akin to Telangana’s “Dalit Bandhu” programme. He pointed out that loan waivers for farmers, investment assistance, opportunities for women, and schemes like “Kalyan Lakshmi” are distinctive features of Telangana, largely absent in other regions. He criticised opposition parties for misleading the public and asserted that they oppose initiatives like “Dharani” because they can’t match Telangana’s progress.

The Minister unveiled ambitious plans for Ranga Reddy district, describing its development as “unimaginable.” He announced substantial funds for road and bridge projects in the district, allocating Rs 124 crore for roads and Rs 52 crorefor the Chevella constituency.

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy defended the State government’s schemes against criticism from Congress and BJP leaders and challenged them to showcase similar welfare programmes in their States. He urged the BJP government at the Centre to demonstrate its contributions to Telangana and noted that the Central government has been replicating Telangana’s successful schemes.

Chevella MLA Kale Yadayah expressed confidence in public support for development initiatives and warned against unnecessary disputes related to the allocation of “Dalit Bandhu” benefits.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Harinath Reddy, Shabad ZPTC PatnamAvinash Reddy, and MPP Prashanthi Mahender Reddy, reaffirming the local leadership’s commitment to the State’s progress were present.