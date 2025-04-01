Telangana State govt spills the land claims beans

Hyderabad: Amid growing political slugfest and unrest among the students of Hyderabad Central University, the State government has released a report of ‘Facts and Figures’ on the ownership of 400 acres of land in the university premises.

The precious 400 acres of land was registered in the name of TGIIC (Telangana Industrial and Investments Corporation) on June 24, 2024 only after conducting a survey by Revenue Department in coordination with the university authorities. Further, an official release of the CMO clarified that the boundaries of the land were finalised only after taking the consent of the University management on July 19 last year.

The officials rebutted the opposition allegations of the demolition of the famous Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake in the university premises under the proposed IT developed projects. “The TGIIC has not encroached upon the lands of the University of Hyderabad and not damaged any of the existing water resources (lakes) and rock formations”, the CMO release said “The survey report disclosed that the University of Hyderabad (Central University) did not own even a single inch of land. No lake is found in the development plan being undertaken by the government in the particular land parce.”

The State government won the case filed by IMG Academies Bharat Private Limited in the Supreme Court on the ownership of lands in May last year. The then State government in the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh alloted 400 acres of land in Kanche Gachibowli at Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district to IMG company in January 2004. The government cancelled the land agreement after the IMG Company failed to construct the sports complex in November 2006. Consequently, the company and governments fought a legal battle till 2024. The TGIIC issued an RFP (Request for Proposals) to utilise the 400 acres of government land as much as possible as per the master plan in February this year, officials said the TGIIC prepared a plan to preserve the famous Mushroom rock and other rock formations as green spaces in its layout.

The Corporation also decided to prepare a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for sustainable development in the area in the master plan. “Telangana government proved legally the ownership of land in the court. The government acquired the land which was allotted to a private company 21years ago through a legal battle,” the release said.