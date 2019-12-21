Telangana State govt warned not to reduce BC quota

Vidyanagar: Various BC associations have warned the state government against any attempt to reduce BC reservations for forthcoming municipal elections. On receiving information that state government is planning to reduce BC reservation from 34 per cent to 26 per cent, BC associations held an emergency meeting at BC Bhavan here on Friday to discuss their future plan of action.

Speaking to media after the meeting, R Krishnaiah, president of BC Welfare Association, warned the state government of intense agitation if the state government tried to reduce the BC reservation from 34 per cent to 26 per cent. BC leader said that it had come to his notice that the government was planning to allocate 33 out of 128 municipalities and two out of 10 corporations to BCs, as against their demand for 45 municipalities and four corporations.

He urged various political parties to reveal their stance on the government decision. While Congress and BJP had announced that 50 per cent of seats would be reserved to BCs, TRS stance had been against BCs, he alleged.

He urged BC leaders in TRS to pressurise the party high command on injustice being done to BCs. Krishnaiah said that a petition would be filed in Supreme Court against reduction of BC reservations while continuing their protests condemning the state government's decision.

BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, G Krishna Yadav, A Ramkoti, Vemula Radhakrishna, Gundeti Shankar, Barka Krishna, Ananthaiah, C Rajender, M Mahender Goud, M Rajgopal, Bhaskar Prajapathi and others attended the meeting.