Telangana State Haj pilgrims reach tent city Mina, begin rituals

Hyderabad: All the Haj pilgrims of the Telangana State along with pilgrims from around the world reached the tent city Mina to mark the beginning of the Haj rituals.

According to the Telangana State Haj committee, on Thursday morning the pilgrims head to Mina- the world's largest tent city- eight kms away from Mecca, where they will stay for the rest of their pilgrimage.

They made elaborate health arrangements as this will be the first Haj gathering following the pandemic and as the Haj is taking place in one of the hottest months of the year in Saudi Arabia.TSHC Chairman Mohammed Saleem Telangana said that all the pilgrims from the State are safe and busy in offering prayers, the Khadimul Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) are in regular contact with the pilgrims and local authorities.

Pilgrims are served quality breakfast, lunch and dinner in the tents by the Mouallim (caretaker)," said Saleem and added that they will move to Mount Arafat, an important ritual of the Haj, on June 8 which marks the completion of Haj. After completing Haj they will move to Madina to pray at the Prophet's Mosque before returning to Hyderabad.