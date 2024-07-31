Telangana State reeling under farm crisis, 150 farmers ended lives: Aleti

Hyderabad: Casting doubts about the government's claims over the farm loan waiver, BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy asked if the government was diverting funds meant for Rythu Bharosa. He emphasised that the 'agrarian crisis' in the State was real, as 150 farmers had already taken their own lives under the Congress government.

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants in the Legislative Assembly, Maheshwar Reddy reiterated the party's stand that the budget figures were simply jugglery to trick the citizens. He asked why the government, which is boastful of the farm loan waiver, has failed to give the farmers the due compensation for unseasonal rains in the summer.

“The State government is yet to evaluate the crop damage during April and May. The State government’s failed policies have caused around 150 farmers to take their own lives. Forget the financial assistance; most of the ministers did not even console the kin of farmers. I demand the government immediately come to the rescue of bereaved families,” he said.

Over Dharani, the Nirmal MLA sought answers from the government about the future of the portal, which was supposed to be replaced by Bhumata. “The government should answer if the Rs two lakh crore scam will be investigated or if the ruling Congress has now reached some understanding,” he asked.

Intervening during the discussion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked the BJP floor leader to ponder over the development of Telangana as the BJP-run Centre has failed to provide any funds to the State in its budget. “Right now, the BJP State leadership does not have issues to debate.

They have to ponder about Telangana's development and how to pursue it with their leadership in Delhi to get funds. We are ready to take 15 MLAs to Delhi to get funds. What about you? Will you cooperate in this?” he asked.