Telangana: State to procure discoloured paddy

Hyderabad : The State government assured farmers that it would procure the discoloured paddy exposed to the recent unseasonal rains. This was disclosed by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy while interacting with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi cadre, leaders and peoples representatives through teleconference here on Saturday.

Allying fears of farmers, the Minister said that directions have been issued to all the District Collectors in this regard. However, the Minister, who is currently in isolation after developing positive symptoms for coronavirus, asked everyone to strictly adhere to the Covid regulations and use sanitisers and wear masks.

The Minister said that the State government has been resolutely working to provide water to the last acre. He asked the Sarpanches to take steps to provide water tankers to protect the trees in the Prakruthi Vanalu during the two months of summer.

Singireddy has also asked to immediately kickstart the works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) programme to clear the canals and identify and raze the dilapidated houses in villages and keep the surroundings clean.

The Minister asked the party cadre to prepare themselves for the Achampet civic body elections to ensure the victory of party candidates. However, at the same time, he asked them not to be negligent, wear mask and follow the Covid norms. He assured to visit in person after he fully recovers from Covid to address the issues and problems of people.