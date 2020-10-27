Telangana: Tech glitches haunt Dharani portal

Hyderabad: Even as the launch of prestigious Dharani portal is just three days away (October 29), the State government was yet to take up the technical advancement of the network mainly the up-gradation of the central server which provides high speed connectivity to all MRO offices to take up the land and property registrations.

The delay in the sever upgradation has come as a major hurdle to take up the already launched trial run of the registrations and mutation on the same day in all Mandal Revenue Offices ahead of the launch of the portal.

The high speed broadband network has already been provided to all MRO offices, but the low speed of the central server hampered all the efforts put by the State Revenue department which has been revamped under the new Revenue Act which came into existence recently.

Top officials said that the central server, which has been installed in Hyderabad to provide backup and file storage facility for all property documents, was still functioning with the speed of 12 mbps.

After the increase of speed of broadband services in all Mandal Offices recently, it required to enhance the server speed to 20 mbps to respond quickly to the property-related queries, file search and download the documents. The available network speed on the Dharani portal is consuming more time to respond to the queries raised by the officials in the documentation and registration process.

The Mandal Revenue officials brought to the notice of the top officials about the technical hurdles they encountered in the trial run and sought deployment of technical team at each MRO office.

All the MROs have been trained in the use of technology to operate the Dharani portal but they are not well versed to address technical glitches, if any, developed during the registration process, officials said, adding that without technical staff the maintenance of Dharani portal at Mandal Offices would be a tough job for the revenue officials.

"If the network crashed, it will take hours to restore the entire system," officials said, adding that required technical experts will have to be deployed in the districts to monitor the run of the portal until everything is streamlined in the online registration process.