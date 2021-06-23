Telangana to gear up with array of cutting-edge technologies to handle likely third wave

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is gearing up to handle the challenge of a likely third wave of Covid-19 by deploying an array of cutting-edge technologies. It may be mentioned here that a highly virulent "Delta Plus" variant of the coronavirus is likely to trigger a third wave which would be more serious than the earlier two Covid-19 waves.

The State government has relaxed the restrictions of the lockdown against the backdrop of the number of novel coronavirus cases coming down with the trajectory of pandemic shrinking. However, the guard is not down, and the State medical and health authorities are keeping a strict vigil over any possible spurt of cases. As part of the preparedness, the State government has decided to deploy Artificial Intelligence, Data, and allied technologies.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ICT) Department's Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "The AI and other technologies have been used during the first wave of Covid to assess the infectious transaction of the novel coronavirus for effective management of Covid. The simulation models of technologies helped in identifying areas of concern, taking steps in identifying and managing the containment zones, and decisions needed to address the various issues in the Covid management."

However, the same could not be replicated when the second wave of novel coronavirus surfaced all of a sudden. From this experience, now, a command control will be coming up with an array of technologies that the government hopes would help and come in handy in taking suitable decisions and initiate appropriate measures in the case of the third wave of Covid.

Jayesh Ranjan said that the common control with an array of cutting-edge technologies is going to be inaugurated on June 26. This would make the State better prepared to face the challenges if any posed by a likely third wave of Covid-19, he added.