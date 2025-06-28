Telangana: Two killed after a bike collides lorry in Jeedimetla

A road accident occurred outside the Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, involving an RTC bus from the Jeedimetla depot and two young men on a two-wheeler.

The bus was making a U-turn at the police station when the two youths, identified as Shiva and Bhanu, collided with it while riding at high speed. The impact caused both of them to fall onto the road, resulting in serious injuries.

The police services, including the Circle Inspector and police personnel, quickly transported the injured men to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per police reports, Shiva's condition is stable, whereas Bhanu, the designated rider, remains in critical condition.