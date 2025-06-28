Live
- MP Kesineni Chinni Highlights MEPMA and DWCRA Initiatives in Vijayawada
- Zero-dose children: India's immunisation coverage surpasses global averages, says Centre
- Aditi Shetty justifies bold scenes as key to character depth
- Kajol embraces divine feminine power in ‘Maa’
- Rare earths crisis: India taking concrete steps to mitigate possible disruptions
- A soul-stirring Bharatanatyam ballet of devotion and deception
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected, Tri-Fold Concept May Steal the Show
- Indian coal imports from Russia highest in two yrs
- India’s electricity demand likely to triple to 4 tn units
- India’s sugar output to rise 15% at 35 mn tonnes
Telangana: Two killed after a bike collides lorry in Jeedimetla
Highlights
A road accident occurred outside the Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, involving an RTC bus from the Jeedimetla depot and...
A road accident occurred outside the Jeedimetla police station in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, involving an RTC bus from the Jeedimetla depot and two young men on a two-wheeler.
The bus was making a U-turn at the police station when the two youths, identified as Shiva and Bhanu, collided with it while riding at high speed. The impact caused both of them to fall onto the road, resulting in serious injuries.
The police services, including the Circle Inspector and police personnel, quickly transported the injured men to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per police reports, Shiva's condition is stable, whereas Bhanu, the designated rider, remains in critical condition.
Next Story