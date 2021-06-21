Telangana: Two young doctors dies in mysterious circumstances in Shamirpet lake

Two young doctors have died in a mysterious circumstances by jumping into a large pond under the Shamirpet police station. According to police, two doctors came on an FZ bike on Sunday evening and jumped into the Shamirpet pond. One of them is Dr. Nandan, a homeopathy junior at Alwal Excel Hospital and the other is an ayurvedic doctor Gautam. The two doctors were staying with their family in Alwal Surya Nagar area, police said.

It was revealed that the bodies were retrieved with the help of swimmers. However the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained whether they both committed suicide or accidentally fell into a pond. The police are investigating the case. Speaking on the occasion, Shamirpeta CI said that he suspected that the young doctor had fallen into the pond while taking selfie photos. However, a week ago, Nandan was approached by his brother Gautam. He said the two had come together at Shamirpet pond on Sunday evening.

Police suspect Nandan may have fallen into the water in order to take photos. Gautam is said to have jumped into the water to save Nandan. While the swimmers recovered the bodies of two young doctors, the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem, Shamirpet CI said.