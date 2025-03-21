‘Telangana Zarur Aana’, says Smita Sabharwal

Hyderabad: Tourism Department Principal Secretary Smita Sabharwal said that the contestants of the 72nd edition of the Miss World would be travelling to different parts of Telangana which would result in a boost to the tourist places of the state.

Smita Sabharwal said that Telangana has a tourism policy which is very futuristic and very ambitious one to attract Rs 15,000 crore in the next five years, which is $150 billion in tourist investments.

Speaking during the press conference on Thursday, Sabharwal said, “We are truly excited with the opportunity of this strategic partnership. Telangana is making rapid strides. We have the most advanced healthcare in Telangana. We have a strong framework in ecotourism, medical, sports and spiritual tourism by offering best of the subsidies, best of the concessions and subsidies to meet and beat any other tourist investment state in India.

We welcome the world to participate in our growth journey in the tourism sector.”

Sabharwal further said that people of Telangana were vibrant, humble, rustic and real. Hyderabad, once the wealthiest city in the world, the hub for diamond and pearl trade with the grandeur of Charminar, Laadbazar, stands testimony to its rich culture,” she said. She also said that the city was home to global tech giants like Microsoft and Google.

“This is the place where every foodie’s dream comes into reality. For every tourist and traveller, Telangana is the safe tourist destination and a destination that awaits your discovery. Telangana Zarur Aana,” she said.