Chandrababu Meets Amit Shah Over Amaravati and State Issues
AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reportedly to discuss the legality of Amaravati as the state’s capital.
Ahead of the Centre’s plan to introduce a bill in Parliament, discussions were held on related matters. Naidu is said to have requested that the bill be introduced during the second phase of the budget session.
Additionally, he discussed several other issues concerning Andhra Pradesh with the Union Home Minister.
Next Story