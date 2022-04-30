Telugu States ignoring painting, sculpture fields

Hyderabad: Renowned writer, poet and film director B Narsinga Rao released a book 'Alolaantaraalalo' written by noted poet and abstract painting artist Padmashree SV Ramarao here on Friday.

Narsing Rao said that there is no indulgence of region for art and artists. Both Telugu States are ignoring the painting and sculpture fields, it has been seven years since Telangana formed still painting and sculpture arts have not been developed and got ignored by the State government.

He said that the poetry and painting should be displayed in separate museum. Senior Journalist K Ramachandra Murthy presided over the function. Senior Journalists Tallavajhula Sivaji, Punna Krishnamurthi, painting artists Anand Gadapa, Giridhar Goud, publisher Tenali Suresh, Aryadeva and Dr Mohammed Rafee participated.