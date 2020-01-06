Temples teem with devotees

Serilingampally: The Vaishnava temples in Serilingampally constituency on Monday teemed with a large number of devotees to offer worship to the deity on the 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' day.

Devotees waited for the 'Uttara Dwara' darshan right from 1 am onwards in Sri Venkateswara Temple managed by Sri Visakha Sarada Peetam in Chandanagar. They participated in rituals like 'Suprabata Seva', 'Harathi', 'Salagrama Archana, offering of milk, curds and panneer to the deity, 'Vishishata Abishekam' with fruit juices. The Lord was taken round the Mada streets on 'Garuda Vahanam' in a procession.

Later, the devotees had the 'Uttara Dwara' darshanam. They also offered 'Vishesha Archana'. The temple officials made special arrangement for the benefit of visitors to have 'Uttara Dwara darshan'. The shrine was full of people right from the early morning hours. 'Govind namasmaranam' rent the air during the special puja and performance of the rituals.

Among the VIPs who visited the temple were Madhapur Zone DCP Venkateswarlu. He offered special puja. The temple officials estimated that about 30,000 persons made a beeline to the shrine.