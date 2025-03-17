  • Menu
Tension at Osmania University as Police Arrest Protesting Students

Police arrested students at Osmania University amid protests over a campus ban on demonstrations, escalating tensions in Hyderabad.

Police detained multiple students at Osmania University on Monday following protests against a varsity directive prohibiting demonstrations on campus. The arrests took place near the historic Arts College, a site that played a key role during the Telangana agitation.

A significant police presence was seen entering the Arts College building, where officers detained at least five activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Videos of the detentions quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The police also apprehended several leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) as they attempted to march from Arts College, demanding the immediate revocation of the protest ban.

ABVP national executive member and Telangana Universities Coordinator Jeevan condemned the police action, stating that the detentions would not deter students from asserting their rights on campus.

Jeevan further warned that if the university administration failed to withdraw the circular within 24 hours, students would intensify their agitation.

