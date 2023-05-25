  • Menu
Tension at Telangana Congress head office Gandhi Bhavan

Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy

Yadav Associations demanded TPCC President Revanth Reddy to tender unconstitutional apology

Yadav Associations demanded TPCC President Revanth Reddy to tender unconstitutional apology. Heavy police forces were deployed at Gandhi Bhavan.

Telangana Yadav associations alleged that Revanth Reddy made controversial comments against the community and hurt the sentiments of their community. Eom

