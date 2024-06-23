Tension prevails as hundreds try to encroach on govt land

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Hyderabad News, Telangana, Telangana News. The squatters tried to trespass into the HMDA’s Miyapur land spread across more than 500 acres.

On Saturday, as the news spread that squatters were flocking to the 504 acres of protected land of HMDA under survey number 100 and 101, the HMDA officials rushed to the spot, along with the policemen. Even as some of the families set up temporary shelters, wherever they could lay their hands, the officials with the help of policemen removed and drove them away.

However, most of them continued to stay put in the land belonging to the government. It is believed that with the spread of rumours that the land is easily available, scores of families during the past four to five days have reached the spot from across Telangana. However, the HMDA which was alerted decided to act on Sunday. Given the size of their numbers, even the police force swelled. Cops continued to warn that the squatters will be booked under PD Act. They continued to appeal to them to leave the location till evening. Earlier also there had been attempts to encroach upon the land. Few years back over a dozen people were also duped by the fraudsters who had sold portions of the land claiming to be their own. However, the HMDA intervened and took possession of the land and this issue was also backed by courts.

However this time, the families claiming to be neglected by the government in the new State of Telangana, said that they resorted to the act as it has failed to provide them with shelter.

However, HMDA officials believe this to be mischief by some people who had encouraged the families to trespass into the government lands.