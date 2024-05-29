TG beer makers lose fizz, seek govt payment balm

Hyderabad: The Telangana alcohol beverage industry has requested the state government to address the payment delays as the beverage industry was facing trouble to manufacture beer products in the state.

The beverage companies said, “Delayed payments is creating a stressful cash flow situation for the manufacturing companies, hindering their ability to invest in operations, buy raw materials, pay employees and continue supplies to the consumers.” As the industry was struggling financially, it might be forced to curtail supplies to Telangana. This ‘dry spell’ could significantly impact the state's revenues, especially during peak consumption seasons in the summer months. This financial strain might force companies to resort to cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions, to stay afloat. The non-payment issue has already dented the industry's confidence and dampened investor sentiment. This could potentially discourage further investment and growth in the sector.

“Despite repeated attempts by industry leaders to meet key ministers in the state, the issue remains unresolved. This lack of communication and action is causing frustration and uncertainty amongst manufacturing companies in the state”, the association said in a statement.