TG Maratha bodies’ elated over UNESCO tag for Shivaji forts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Maratha Mandal and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navayuvak Mandal have expressed immense joy following UNESCO’s declaration of 12 sites associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as World Heritage Sites. These sites, now recognised as the “Maratha Military Landscapes of India,” are hailed as living examples of the Maratha Empire’s valour and Indian architectural prowess.

Prakash Patil, President of the Maratha Mandal, and Dilip Jagtap, General Secretary, alongside Madan Jadhav, President of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navayuvak Mandal, called the recognition a matter of pride for all of India, not just Maharashtra. They extended congratulations to all involved for UNESCO’s acknowledgement of the historical and cultural significance of these forts as World Heritage. The decision was made during the 47th meeting of the World Heritage Committee.

The organisations highlighted that the world will now become acquainted with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s strategic warfare, foresight, and the architectural brilliance embedded within these forts. The 12 recognised sites include 11 forts in Maharashtra: Salher Fort (Nashik), Panhala Fort (Kolhapur), Shivneri Fort and Rajgarh Fort (Pune), Khanderi Fort, and Rajyagarh Fort (Raigad), Pratapgarh Fort (Satara), Suvarnagiri Fort (Ratnagiri), Vijaydurg Fort and Sindhudurg Fort (Sindhudurg). Additionally, Jinji Fort, located in Villapuram, Tamil Nadu, is also included. These forts, built in harmony with their geographical features, have now received UNESCO’s World Heritage designation.

The Maratha leaders emphasised that these forts exemplify Maratha freedom and their struggle against Mughal rule. They anticipate that this recognition will familiarise the world with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s military policies and vision, while also boosting tourism in India.