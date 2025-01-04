TGMC issues notice to Rush Care Hospital

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Friday issued notices to Rush Care Hospital in the city for encouraging fake doctors and sought an explanation from the hospital, failing which the Council would be taking action as per the NMC Act.

TGMC Chairman Dr Mahesh Kumar and Registrar Dr Lalayya issued notices to the management and medical superintendent of Rush Care Hospital in LB Nagar. The notice stated that the fake doctors were promoted and sponsored by the 18th annual meeting of the Sushruta Rural Doctors Association in a meeting held in the Nalgonda district on December 25, 2024. If the hospital fails to respond to the notice within 10 days, legal action would be initiated as per the NMC and TGMC Acts as per the decision of the Ethics Committee.

The notice said that it was unethical for qualified doctors and hospital management to promote RMPs/PMPs and fake doctors and give them commissions. “Most of the hospital managements were promoting fake doctors by appointing them as agents for marketing, which was against the law, and action should be taken against the doctors who promote them,” said the Telangana Medical Council Vice Chairman Dr G Srinivas.

The TGMC public relations committee chairman, Dr Naresh Kumar, said, “Fake doctors, RMP/PMP, in villages and urban areas were not real doctors. They have no qualifications to practice medicine; they practice medicine without any government permission, and people should not go to them. Most of the people do not get cured with the medicines they give.” He said, “Sometimes the cured diseases return and worsen, and new problems arise at the last moment, and they send the patients to the private hospitals, which give them higher commissions, thereby further burdening the people financially. Therefore, instead of ignoring minor ailments, people should seek proper treatment under the care of qualified doctors at the early stages of the disease,” said Naresh Kumar.