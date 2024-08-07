TGSPDCL wraps mapping of assets, damaged poles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has completed the exercise of mapping its assets, including poles, distribution transformers, conductors, ring main units, and other equipment.

The TGSPDCL started the survey on June 24 and covered 3,380 feeders in 44 towns and cities in the combined districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda. The officials said that the SPDCL has gathered information about 3,285 feeders and 4.46 lakh survey points, such as poles, dynamic thermal rating structures, and conductors, with GIS mapping.

The engineering teams of the power distribution company conducted a detailed assessment of power distribution assets, covering each pole and transmission cable. In its preliminary survey, the SPDCL teams have identified 12,692 damaged, broken, and rusted poles and 1,300 unsafe and unfenced distribution transformers. As many as 1,846 defected poles were identified in the Metro Zone, 3,386 in the Rangareddy Zone, 6,800 in the Medchal Zone, and 660 in the Rural Circle.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, issued instructions to superintending engineers to start the rectification works on a war-footing basis. Faruqui, who had been taking initiatives to streamline the entire system in the power utilities, said in order to check misappropriation of funds, it had been mandated that photos of the repaired work, along with GIS coordinates, had to be updated and registered in the mobile app when claiming the bills. An amount of Rs 25.50 crore has been allocated to take up repair works by the SPDCL management.

As part of strengthening the electricity distribution system, the SPDCL has developed the TGAIMS (Asset Inspection and Maintenance System) mobile application to technically identify faults in the 33 kV, 11 kV, and LT networks, which include poles, distribution transformers, conductors, RMUs, and other equipment.