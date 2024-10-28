TGSRTC MD Sajjanar’s post on digital fraud features in PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Hyderabad: A video posted on digital fraud by the senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation managing director VC Sajjanar recently on ‘X’ drew the attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday during his 115th Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister discussed digital frauds and said that there is no system like digital arrest in the law. This is just fraud by a gang of criminals who shared a video of a person speaking to pseudo police officers. PM Modi highlighted how this person cleverly avoided falling into the traps of cybercrooks.

On Sunday, VC Sajjanar posted that Prime Minister Modi shared a video, which he posted on September 19. “The same issue and video were highlighted on my X handle by sharing a smart video call conversation between the same person, Santosh Patil of Vijayapur of Karnataka, along with a message to create awareness on digital arrests and cybercrime issues,” he said.

After his shared video was featured in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Sajjanar took to social media and expressed his gratitude to the PM. He posted, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister, for sharing the video again and personally shedding light on this critical issue,” Sajjanar posted on X.

“If anyone falls prey to such cyber frauds or the fraudsters try to contact you, please dial 1930 immediately for assistance. Let’s come together to create a digitally safer India,” said Sajjanar.