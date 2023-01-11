The first batch of Agniveers training is underway at 1 EME Center, Bolarum

Hyderabad: The training of the first batch of Agniveers selected through the recently launched Agnipath scheme, has commenced at the 1 EME Center Bolarum, Secunderabad where the trainees will be transformed into strong army officials.

As many as 458 Agniveers will undergo training at the Centre which began on January 1, is divided into two phases, in the first phase, for ten weeks, they will be given basic training followed by an advanced military training based on their suitable traits for 21 weeks.

Brig Suresh G. Commandant,1 EME Center briefing about Agniveer recruits stated, "That the vision of the Corps of EME in imparting meaningful and structured training at the Centre emphasizes on its long-term benefits for the Agniveers as well as the organisation."

The training will emphasize physical fitness, firing, handling of various artillery weapons and gun systems, information technology, and English language. In addition, Agniveers will be trained in cyber security, combat navigation, combat strategies, combat planning, execution, and combat tactics. From March 1, the second batch of 550 Agniveers, including women will commence their training at 1 EME Center, Bolarum-Secunderabad

Dharmendra Yadav, an Agniveer recruit from Rajasthan, said, "I am very much overwhelmed that along with training, I am able to learn various physical activities. From my childhood, I had a dream to serve my nation. Finally, I was selected in the Agnipath scheme."

Gurpreet Singh, another recruit from Haryana, said, "It is just a week since our training has started, I am enjoying the training. I am proud that I will be able to serve the nation after this training."

A Daily routine of the Agniveer

The day starts at 4 in the morning. After dressing up for their first parade, they will start their physical training from 6 am to 7:30 am before being segregated for weapon training and drill. After breakfast, from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm, they have personality development classes and theoretical aspects of weapon handling. In the evening, they have games from 4 pm to 5:20 pm, their evening roll call and night training, and the lights are off by 9 pm.