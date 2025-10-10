Live
- AP Cabinet to meet today to approve major decisions
- SpiceJet Adds Three New Aircraft to Its Fleet, Kicking Off Major Winter Expansion
- DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme
- Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week
- The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
- Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
- Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award
- Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
- Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant
- Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens
The House of KOYILAA – Kitchen, Café, and Bake House – was inaugurated in Madhapur by Telangana State PAC Chairman and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Jagadeeswar Goud, TPCC General Secretary.
The multi-concept eatery offers a diverse menu of South Indian delicacies, pizzas, pastries, freshly baked bread, cakes, artisanal coffee, ice creams, and desserts. Director P. Revathi highlighted options for corporate lunches, parties, and curated food experiences.
With thoughtfully designed interiors providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere, The House of KOYILAA aims to be a one-stop destination for food lovers, blending traditional and contemporary culinary experiences for casual and professional dining.
