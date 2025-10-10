  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination

The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
x
Highlights

The House of KOYILAA – Kitchen, Café, and Bake House – was inaugurated in Madhapur by Telangana State PAC Chairman and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along...

The House of KOYILAA – Kitchen, Café, and Bake House – was inaugurated in Madhapur by Telangana State PAC Chairman and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Jagadeeswar Goud, TPCC General Secretary.

The multi-concept eatery offers a diverse menu of South Indian delicacies, pizzas, pastries, freshly baked bread, cakes, artisanal coffee, ice creams, and desserts. Director P. Revathi highlighted options for corporate lunches, parties, and curated food experiences.

With thoughtfully designed interiors providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere, The House of KOYILAA aims to be a one-stop destination for food lovers, blending traditional and contemporary culinary experiences for casual and professional dining.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick