The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination

The House of KOYILAA – Kitchen, Café, and Bake House – was inaugurated in Madhapur by Telangana State PAC Chairman and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, along with Jagadeeswar Goud, TPCC General Secretary.

The multi-concept eatery offers a diverse menu of South Indian delicacies, pizzas, pastries, freshly baked bread, cakes, artisanal coffee, ice creams, and desserts. Director P. Revathi highlighted options for corporate lunches, parties, and curated food experiences.

With thoughtfully designed interiors providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere, The House of KOYILAA aims to be a one-stop destination for food lovers, blending traditional and contemporary culinary experiences for casual and professional dining.