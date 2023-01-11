The Sword of Damocles on more officers

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been relieved, what's next? Speculations are rife after the High Court order quashing the CAT decision on allowing AP cadre officers to work in Telangana on deputation could affect some more officers like DGP Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Finance Secretary Ronald Rose, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Abhilash Bisht, Santosh Mehra and M Prashanti.

All these officers were allocated to Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation of the state in 2015. If the Centre decides to allow them to continue in Telangana, there may not be any problem but if it wants to extend the High Court order to all those on deputation then there could be a problem, officials circles feel.

The 1990 batch IPS official DGP Anjani Kumar has been holding key posts on deputation in Telangana state. He was the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and DG ACB before taking charge as the DGP (Law and Order).

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra was asked to join as Intelligence Chief in Andhra Pradesh. But he too succeeded in continuing in Telangana on deputation.

The 2006 batch IAS officer and Finance Secretary Ronald Rose also was among those who could stay back in Telangana on deputation. He is at present among the important officers in the CMO.

Similarly, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna also preferred to work in Telangana due to personal reasons. Director General (EPTRI) Vani Prasad was also not keen to go to AP.