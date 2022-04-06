This year too, students have to write exams under sun

Hyderabad: Though Hyderabad is touted to be the most happening city, a large number of government schools are lacking basic infrastructure like classrooms and benches for students resulting in holding classes either in corridors or in the open ground under scorching sun.

There are about 6,900 government schools in the city limits and only one-third of them have been taken up for improvement under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme. Even these schools will take time to get renovated.

The mercury levels are going up. With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams knocking on the doors, students and teachers are worried that like every year, this year too they will have to make the students write exams sitting on the floor.

Shyam Sunder, Headmaster of Government High School, Borabanda, said that he had been drawing the attention of the officials of the education department towards the problems faced by the students but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Another Headmaster Simhachalam of Government High School Ameerpet said, "We are forced to make our children sit on the floor or sometimes outside in the scorching heat, as our school lacks proper benches. Every year they struggle to arrange benches and feel that this year too they would have to face the same problem. The stock reply we get from the department is that the education department was not getting funds from the Government."In Quthbullapur Government High School, a teacher told The Hans India that no one was listening to their pleas and they are forced to take classes in open grounds. Even students poured out their woes. They said they were facing severe problems due to vagaries of weather. Sitting under open sky during hot summer is something which the officials should experience so that they will take quick action and save the students, they felt.