Thiyyandra Bandlu: Leaders on buying spree of vehicles for poll drive

Hyderabad: With BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing the 115 names for the ensuing Assembly elections, the candidates are now on a shopping spree. They are vying with each other in buying swanky vehicles, which can be used for their poll campaign.

According to sources, some MLAs have already purchased about half a dozen vehicles each, including costly Land Cruiser, Defender among other new brands. The MLAs feel that before hitting the road for campaign, they need to strengthen the logistic support as they require at least a dozen cars to go in a convoy for poll campaign in villages and mandals.

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA N Bharat and Thungathurthy MLA G Kishore bought the latest version of vehicles and are already using them for campaign purposes in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Most of them are said to have placed orders for new cars from car showrooms in Hyderabad. This includes Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy. He proposes to have a huge convoy of cars for campaigning. They would be shifting these vehicles to their respective constituencies once they are delivered by the showrooms. The MLAs have asked the showrooms to expedite delivery as they want to start vigorous campaigns from September.

While some of them were hiring vehicles and giving them to the local leaders for transportation purposes, MLAs in Greater Hyderabad limits were also contemplating buying pre- owned cars. The MLAs are in a hurry to buy the cars as it would be counted as election expenses once the Election Commission of India issues the poll notification.