Thousands swallow ‘miracle’ fish medicine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A multitude of individuals partook in the long-standing tradition of receiving the 'Fish Prasadam' from the Bathini family on Friday. This annual event, spanning over 175 years, was halted for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The distribution of the revered ‘Fish Prasadam’ took place at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on the auspicious day of MrigashiraKarte. Renowned for its purported ability to provide relief from asthma and chronic respiratory ailments, the ‘Fish Prasadam’ is regarded as a miraculous remedy.

During the initial weeks of June, which typically herald the onset of the monsoon season, the BathiniMrigashira Trust organises a gathering that attracts thousands of attendees. The festival revolves around the practice of individuals ingesting live fish along with an herbal paste as a remedy for their ailments. The event was inaugurated on Friday by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

A multitude of individuals from various regions across the country flocked to the exhibition grounds in Nampally, seeking the potential benefits of a remarkable medicinal treatment. This remedy, believed to alleviate symptoms of asthma and respiratory issues, involves the consumption of live murrel (snakehead) fingerling fish that is filled with a special yellow herbal paste. The fish, with the herbal paste, is placed into the person’s mouth, and they are required to swallow it without the aid of water.

The Bathini Goud family, with a history spanning several years, offers a unique treatment to asthma patients. It involves providing live fish coated with a yellow medicinal paste for the patients to swallow. The snakehead murrel, scientifically known as 'Channastriata,' is sourced from different ponds in Telangana specifically for the fish prasadam. It is estimated that around 5 quintals of fish will be distributed as prasadam among 200,000 individuals, with the belief that it will provide relief from asthma and related respiratory issues.

According to the Bathini Goud family, a live fish with yellow medicinal dough is given to asthma patients to swallow, which they have been doing for over several years. Snakehead Murrel ‘Channastriata’ is collected from various ponds in Telangana for fish prasadam. As many as 5 quintals of fish is expected to be given among 2 lakh people as a prasadam, which is believed to provide relief to asthma and other related problems.

The Bathini family has been distributing fish prasadam for the last 177 years. “People from different faiths and from different parts of the country come and take the prasadam. Their family provides these medicines free of cost which was passed on by their fore father,” said a member of the family.

Sanjay who came from Maharashtra said “I have been here for the first time with my family, since we have a genetic problem of asthma in our family. We hope that through this medicine asthma problems will be cured.”

Another visitor Ritu Dave said, “We consulted many doctors, but the treatment was not very effective. My relatives have taken this fish medicine and are now living a normal life, that is why we came here,” she added.

Hundreds of families thronged the venue from different States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, have been arriving at the venue for the last three days. The Telangana State government made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the administration drive. It is being held for two days Friday and Saturday.