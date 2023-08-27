Thousands to participate in Hyderabad Marathon today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Marathon—2023 will be held on Sunday between 4.30 AM and 10.00 AM. The event takes places on various roads in the city & involves Full Marathon/ Half Marathon both starting from People’s Plaza Necklace Road up to Gachibowli Stadium for a distance of 42KM and the 10KM run starts from Hitex NAC main gate, Madhapur. 10 KM Marathon Route:

Meanwhile, the 5K Curtain Raiser” of the 12th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon was held at Hitex on Saturday morning.

It was flagged off jointly by Vikas Raj, , Chief Electoral Officer; Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, NMDC Ltd; Amit Sinha, Country Head, Branch Banking, IDFC FIRST Bank and Prashant Morparia, Race Director NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2023.

Vinay Kumar, Director Technical, NMDC; B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMDC and Sarfaraz Ahmad, Joint Chief Election Officer also graced the flag off. Speaking to the 6,500 participants, the Chief Electoral Officer said the elections are round the corner. What could be a better way than this to connect to the young and energetic citizens of the city? Urban energy is the growth engine, he said, adding ‘On our front, we are making every possible effort to increase voting percentage. It is your responsibility too to go out and vote’.

Amitava Mukherjee said NMDC is a patron of the idea that a healthy lifestyle is the foundation of growth and we consciously get associated with events like this in bringing fitness to the fore. He wished all the runners fun, fitness and health.

People of all ages, walks and strata participated in the run. It was a truly inclusive run in many aspects.

The students of Lekhadeep, Vocational Training Centre for Intellectually Disabled from Hyderabad; representatives of the Fernandez Child Development Centre, 50 runners from Cardiac Rehab Runners NGO; Sharada and Srinivas, an elderly couple; Anil Raj Bolledu, a wheelchair ridden person for the past 30 years, a retired Air Force officer from Vijayawada, runners supporting Isha Vidhya, runners discouraging people using single-use plastics; Chetan and Ishwarya a couple with their six months old baby tucked to their body, kids from People with Hearing Impaired Network, blade runners, Gangadhar Pandey founder of Babul NGO that works against the use of single-use of plastics etc and others participated in the run.

Hyderabad Runners Society was founded with the idea of helping people lead active lifestyles and making running a preferred form of fitness activity organized the 5K Run.