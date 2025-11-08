Live
- 3-tier security, CAPF support for high-stakes JH by-poll
- Nigerian deported for 10-year overstay in Hyd
- Sanjay Thumma named MINAR flour brand ambassador
- Jagan seeks exemption from appearance in CBI court
- SCR marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with tribute at Rail Nilayam
- Bus owner held in Kurnool tragedy
- Nayi Disha marks 10 years empowering caregivers as agents of change
- Tourism will become a gamechanger, says Durgesh
- AIITA felicitates Dr Abdul Qadeer for receiving Sir Syed Award
- Common devotees get more darshan time, says TTD EO
Three-day paid holiday declared for JH by-poll
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration on Friday declared a three-day paid holiday for all offices and institutions where polling stations...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration on Friday declared a three-day paid holiday for all offices and institutions where polling stations and counting centres have been set up for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, scheduled for November 11.
As per an order issued by Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, a holiday has been declared on the day of polling, November 11. In addition, a day before polling, November 10, and the counting day, November 14, have also been declared a holiday for offices and institutions where polling stations and counting centres have been established.
The Collector instructed all Head of the Officers of respective departments and the affected offices or institutions to implement the orders scrupulously.