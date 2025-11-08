  • Menu
Three-day paid holiday declared for JH by-poll

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration on Friday declared a three-day paid holiday for all offices and institutions where polling stations and counting centres have been set up for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, scheduled for November 11.

As per an order issued by Hyderabad Collector Harichandana Dasari, a holiday has been declared on the day of polling, November 11. In addition, a day before polling, November 10, and the counting day, November 14, have also been declared a holiday for offices and institutions where polling stations and counting centres have been established.

The Collector instructed all Head of the Officers of respective departments and the affected offices or institutions to implement the orders scrupulously.

