Live
- Revanth refutes Modi’s claims on farm loan waiver
- Jupally heads to Las Vegas for Global Investment event
- Govt all set to lay foundation for integrated schools before Dasara
- ARE WE READY FOR WAR ?
- Malabar Gold opens 22nd store in TG
- Free cancer screening for GHMC staff tomorrow
- Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered
- Zoo celebrates 61st Formation Day
- GHMC norm: Kitchens in hotels to be brought under CCTV lens
- Should temples be free of govt control?
Just In
Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered
The sleuths of Cyberabad, Bachupally police apprehended a group of bike offenders involved in the theft of high-end motorcycles.
Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyberabad, Bachupally police apprehended a group of bike offenders involved in the theft of high-end motorcycles. The police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, and seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession.
The arrested persons were Pamarthi Himanushu (19), a resident of Nizampet, Bachupally, a native of Akiveedu village, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, and B Anil alias Bageli Anil (19) of Bachupally, a native of Bagwon village, Seedi District, Madhya Pradesh. According to police, along with one juvenile in conflict with the law, the accused were involved in the theft of nine motorcycles, including KTMs and R15s, across various police station limits, including Bachupally, KPHB, and RC Puram police stations. The accused have been implicated in eight theft cases and were arrested on Saturday by Bachupally police.