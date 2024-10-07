Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyberabad, Bachupally police apprehended a group of bike offenders involved in the theft of high-end motorcycles. The police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, and seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were Pamarthi Himanushu (19), a resident of Nizampet, Bachupally, a native of Akiveedu village, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, and B Anil alias Bageli Anil (19) of Bachupally, a native of Bagwon village, Seedi District, Madhya Pradesh. According to police, along with one juvenile in conflict with the law, the accused were involved in the theft of nine motorcycles, including KTMs and R15s, across various police station limits, including Bachupally, KPHB, and RC Puram police stations. The accused have been implicated in eight theft cases and were arrested on Saturday by Bachupally police.