  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered

Three including juvenile arrested for bike theft, 9 bikes recovered
x
Highlights

The sleuths of Cyberabad, Bachupally police apprehended a group of bike offenders involved in the theft of high-end motorcycles.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Cyberabad, Bachupally police apprehended a group of bike offenders involved in the theft of high-end motorcycles. The police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, and seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were Pamarthi Himanushu (19), a resident of Nizampet, Bachupally, a native of Akiveedu village, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, and B Anil alias Bageli Anil (19) of Bachupally, a native of Bagwon village, Seedi District, Madhya Pradesh. According to police, along with one juvenile in conflict with the law, the accused were involved in the theft of nine motorcycles, including KTMs and R15s, across various police station limits, including Bachupally, KPHB, and RC Puram police stations. The accused have been implicated in eight theft cases and were arrested on Saturday by Bachupally police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick