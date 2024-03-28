Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
T–Hub 2.0 conducts first training session for under-18 youth
Hyderabad: T–Hub 2.0 along with “What is My Goal” on Wednesday successfully held the first training session for the under-18 assembly at...
Hyderabad: T–Hub 2.0 along with “What is My Goal” on Wednesday successfully held the first training session for the under-18 assembly at T-Hub.
According to officials, the event marked a significant step towards leadership development of the elected under-18 leaders who would go on to represent 1.5 Lakh students in the under-18 world.Renowned Indian liberal politician and activist, Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana, led the session, imparting critical insights on combating corruption, maintaining integrity, and understanding democracy in India.
The initiative not only highlights the importance of early engagement in democratic processes but also sets a new precedent for youth involvement in policy-making. “With two more training sessions on the horizon before they make their official assembly appearance and begin passing bills, these young leaders are on a fast track to making substantial contributions to their communities,” said members of “What IsMyGoal.”