T–Hub 2.0 conducts first training session for under-18 youth

Hyderabad: T–Hub 2.0 along with “What is My Goal” on Wednesday successfully held the first training session for the under-18 assembly at T-Hub.

According to officials, the event marked a significant step towards leadership development of the elected under-18 leaders who would go on to represent 1.5 Lakh students in the under-18 world.Renowned Indian liberal politician and activist, Dr Jaya Prakash Narayana, led the session, imparting critical insights on combating corruption, maintaining integrity, and understanding democracy in India.

The initiative not only highlights the importance of early engagement in democratic processes but also sets a new precedent for youth involvement in policy-making. “With two more training sessions on the horizon before they make their official assembly appearance and begin passing bills, these young leaders are on a fast track to making substantial contributions to their communities,” said members of “What IsMyGoal.”