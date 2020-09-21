Thunderstorm warning to Hyderabad till Sep 23

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended thunderstorm warning to Hyderabad till September 23 predicting heavy rainfall. The city on Sunday witnessed downpour for the fourth consecutive throwing the normal life out of gear.

Inundated roads, power outage, tree felling are the scenes witnessed in Hyderabad following the heavy rains. People struggled to move out of their homes. The highest rainfall has been recorded at Hayath Nagar of 61.5 mm till 5 pm followed by 59.5 mm in Saroornagar, 59 mm in Nagole, 57.5 mm in Lingojiguda and 51.8 mm in Vanasthalipuram, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). However, Kapra received the highest rainfall of 49.9 mm during the last 24 hours.

In Telangana, Madgul near Rangareddy district received maximum rainfall while Manthani in Peddapalli registered the highest temperature of 37.7-degree celsius.

The reason for the prevailing weather conditions is due to the low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation and under its influence.